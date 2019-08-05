Thane floods: 11,000 residents evacuated

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:48 IST

In one of the worst floods in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since the 2005 deluge, around 11,138 people were evacuated from their homes across Thane district since Sunday.

The water had still not receded in most areas on Monday, with people stranded in transit camps at Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Diva and Mumbra for more than 24 hours.

The flooding was a result of heavy rain and the Ulhas river and Barvi dam overflowing on Sunday morning. However, the water levels at the dam and of the Ulhas river decreased on Monday after the incessant rainfall since Friday finally reduced in intensity. The dam’s water, which was released at 20,000 cusec on Sunday, was reduced to 4,500 cusec till 8pm on Monday.

“The Navy was stationed at Khadavli as a precautionary measure, but nothing major happened and they left after assuring that the situation was under control,” said Shivaji Patil, deputy collector, Thane district. Electricity in several areas of the district was revived only by Monday evening. With the Betavde substation still flooded, affecting 13 transformers, Ganesh Nagar, Dativli, Agasan and Mhathardi remained without electricity till the time of going to press, for more than 24 hours.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 23:48 IST