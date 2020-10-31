e-paper
Thane forest dept arrest 2 for smuggling, selling protected species of animals, birds

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:20 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

The Thane forest department have arrested two people and busted a racket smuggling and selling protected species. Around 88 different birds and animals species were seized from the two accused arrested. The accused came from Mumbai to sell the species in Thane.

The officials said the two accused came near Jupiter hospital in Panchpakadi, Thane (W). They were caught on suspicion. On further investigation, the officials found three parakeets from them. Accordingly, a case has been registered.

“On further investigation, the accused informed about the third accused who is absconding. We raided his residence in Mumbai and found 88 species which were seized,” said Narendra Muthe, Range forest officer, Thane.

The different species included plum-headed parakeet, rose-ring parakeet, Alexendrine parakeet, Indian tent turtle, Indian black spotted turtle and Indian palm squirrel.

The two have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for smuggling and selling the species, said S. Pawar, the forest officer of Thane.

Pawar said that the names of the accused cannot be revealed as it will alert the other member of the gang.

