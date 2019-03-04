Thane gets 2 new flyovers; to unclog city

The Meenatai Thackeray and Sant Namdeo Chowk flyovers were inaugurated by Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray and local Shiv Sena leaders on Sunday, more than a decade after the proposals were first mooted. The flyovers are expected to ease traffic congestion near the two junctions by 20%, said civic officials.

The arm of the Meenatai Thackeray flyover which was opened on Sunday spans from the junction to Teen Petrol Pump. The other arm, from the Meenatai Thackeray junction to Jail Lake, is likely to be opened in eight to 10 days, said a senior Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official.

The two-lane Sant Namdeo Chowk flyover, near the MTNL office, will reduce congestion between Karve Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

“The Meenatai Thackeray flyover, along with the Almeida flyover, will ease traffic woes in Majiwada and Castle Mill areas. It will also ease traffic woes near Jail Lake,” said the official.

TMC had proposed the construction of the Meenatai Thackeray, Almeida and Sant Namdeo Chowk flyovers —in 2007.

The flyovers were funded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and constructed by TMC. The budget for the three flyovers was ₹221.38 crore. The Almeida junction flyover was opened last year.

Thackeray also inaugurated a fire brigade office and a cricket ground in Kalyan on Sunday.

