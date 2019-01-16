Thane man arrested for alleged sexual assault of his 4-year-old son over two years

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting his four-year-old son for two years at Kasarwadavli in Thane.

According to Thane police, the accused was first caught by his wife, who had warned him. But he continued molesting his son and threatened his wife that he would kill the boy if she complained to anyone.

When the accused’s son was two-years-old, his wife had caught her husband touching the boy’s private parts for the first time. “The mother had warned the accused to desist from doing any such act, else she would complain to the police,” said a police officer from Thane commissionerate.

However, the accused continued molesting his minor son whenever his wife would go out of the house. The accused used to beat his son if he cried during the act, police said.

“The accused continued molesting his son for over two years. He would threaten his wife of killing their son if she disclosed it to anyone,” the police officer said.

On Monday evening, the wife approached the police to lodge a complaint against her husband.

The accused was arrested on Monday itself under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO).

