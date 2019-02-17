Thane Municipal Corporation clerk serving notices to illegal establishments stabbed by 2 men

A clerk working at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was attacked by two unknown bike-borne persons by a knife while he was serving notices to illegal constructions in Mumbra on Saturday.

The accused stabbed Amit Gadkari, 32, on the shoulder and fled the spot on their bikes.

Gadkari was rushed to Chatrapati Shivaji Hospital and his condition is stable.

Gadkari works as a clerk in the anti-encroachment department of Mumbra ward office.

The corporation believes that the attack was meant as a warning to stop action against illegal constructions.

“I was serving notices to illegal shops and establishments near Mumbra fire brigade around 8.30pm. I stopped near the fire brigade office to answer a phone call when two people on bike stopped in front of me and removed a knife. I tried to duck their attack but they stabbed me on my left shoulder. Both of them had tied a pieces cloth over their faces. One of them threatened me before leaving by saying “Yeh toh trailer hai” (this is merely a trailer).”

The corporation had undertaken a massive demolition drive in Mumbra since the last few months for road widening works.

Mahesh Aher, assistant municipal commissioner of Mumbra, said, “Gadkari was attacked for doing his job of razing illegal constructions. The Mumbra police had recently intimated us that an attack on our demolition staff was being planned.”

The Mumbra police informed that they are still in the process of registering a case.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 00:51 IST