Thane’s first cluster yet to take shape

mumbai

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:49 IST

The cluster development scheme, which was a poll plank of Shiv Sena in Thane in Assembly poll, has been stalled. Following the in-principle approval for two sub-clusters in Kisannagar in September this year, there is no development. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was supposed to start building a 40-metre road in the two sub-clusters. The town planning department said the political crisis in the state has stalled the project.

The local Sena leaders and the TMC officials held a press conference before the elections, claiming that two of the urban renewal scheme (URS) for Kisannagar cluster has been approved. TMC has promised that the work on one of the cluster will begin immediately after the code of conduct ends.

The town planning department said that since the scheme is to be implemented in former guardian minister Eknath Shinde’s area first, his presence is necessary. Shinde being busy with the government formation, the project does not seem to take off any time soon.

An official from the town planning department said, “We have got in-principle approval for the two sub-clusters in Kisannagar and the plan is to start the construction of a road. The work of the cluster scheme is in the constituency of MLA Eknath Shinde and we are waiting for him to go ahead with the work. The work is supposed to be done by taking the local representatives in confidence. With the crisis in the state, Shinde is not in Thane to discuss on the cluster scheme. We will discuss it with him when we get his availability.”

The official added that the survey for the 40m road is completed. He said, “Around 600 residents will be affected in the road widening work. After people are rehabilitated, we will begin work on the road.”

Though the Kisannagar cluster wasn’t financially viable compared to the other clusters in the city, it was chosen because Shinde demanded it.

A Sena functionary said, “The cluster development scheme has been implemented in the city only after persistent follow-ups by Shinde. Even though he is busy with more important problem of giving a stable government to the state, he will ensure the scheme in Thane does not suffer.”