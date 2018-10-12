This year, state board schools in Mumbai get fewer days off for Diwali

The education department has reduced Diwali vacations for schools in Mumbai from 21 days to 15, leaving students and teachers upset.

All state board schools will now be shut for Diwali between November 5 and November 20, a circular issued by the education department said. Schools following other boards generally have their own holiday schedules.

Teachers, however, pointed out the fewer vacation days may hamper their assessment work.

“Assessment work is always scheduled during Diwali, which means we end up correcting exam papers even on holidays every year,” said Rajesh Pandya, vice president, teachers democratic front. “We anyway get only a few days of the festival to celebrate, but the shortened holidays make it worse,” Pandya said.

The circular also created confusion about the date classes resume. It states schools should open for the next academic session from November 21, however, the state gazette on public holidays marks that day as a holiday for Eid-e-Milad.“Schools cannot reopen on a day designated as a state holiday,” said Vinita Nayak, a teacher from Malad. “There is a holiday on November 23 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, followed by a weekend. Why reopen schools for a day then?”

Schools have demanded that the state education department extends the vacations up to Sunday, November 25. “It would make sense to begin school after the weekend. This way, schools can also make up for the lost holidays” said Pandya.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 01:03 IST