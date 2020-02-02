Those with cardiac ailments at risk of nCoV: Docs

mumbai

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:00 IST

Men above 50 years, who suffer from comorbidities, such as cardiac and pulmonary ailments, diabetes, blood pressure and cancer, are more susceptible to the new strain of coronavirus – nCOV, doctors have said.

As India recorded its second positive case of coronavirus virus in Kerala on Sunday, doctors have cautioned citizens, especially older men ailing with comorbid ailments to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.

“Men above 50 years generally have comorbidities which often weaken their immunity. So, it is quite possible that they are more susceptible to coronavirus,” said Dr Prafulla Kerkar, head of cardiology, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel.

Those diagnosed with the virus, suffer from fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle ache, headache, sore throat, rhinorrhea, chest pain, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. As doctors are yet to come up with a vaccination for the nCoV virus, patients are treated according to their symptoms. For instance, a patient with pneumonia is treated with antibiotics for pneumonia.

In many cases, patients with comorbidities, who were diagnosed with nCoV, had developed bacterial pneumonia, which can become fatal in a shorter span of time. “As patients who have suffered from heart attacks or heart failure are more susceptible to infections, we always recommend them to administer vaccinations, especially the pneumococcal vaccination,”said Kerkar.

Earlier, International medical journal Lancet, in a recently published study, had also stated that nCOV affects more number of patients who suffer from comorbidities. Researchers had studied around 99 patients in Wuhan, China, who were tested positive for coronavirus. Of these, the virus was found among 67 men, while only 32 women had contracted it.

According to Lancet’s study, 51% of the patients had comorbidities, of whom 40% were suffering from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

“Our results suggest that the 2019-nCoV is more likely to infect older adult males with chronic comorbidities as a result of the weaker immune functions of these patients,” read the study.

As per the report, the X chromosome and hormones in women make their immunity stronger and they are at a lesser rate of contracting infection.

“Our immunity helps us to fight against bacteria and virus. But when it becomes weak due to chronic diseases, the viruses get stronger. So, people with cardiovascular diseases need to be more careful,” said Dr Preeti Mehta, former head of microbiology, KEM Hospital.

Dr Prashant Borade, head of Critical Care Global Hospitals, said that as the Lancet study is the first study to provide any insight into the new strain of coronavirus, it can only be considered as an “observatory study”, as it was limited to the patients in one hospital in China.

“The results of the study will help in identifying patients who are a greater risk through their medical history. However, most of the patients at the hospital, where the study was conducted, were male workers of a nearby fish market. So that can be one of the reasons for finding more number of male patients with comorbidities who had developed the nCoV strain,” he said.

He also said that patients who undergo an organ transplant must better precautions against the virus.

“Patients who undergo organ transplantation surgeries are kept on immunosuppression, which reduces their immunity. Thus, during an outbreak such as this one, they should consult their doctors for better safety.”

Other than just ailments, doctors also said that people who smoke are also vulnerable to nCov. Doctors have also recommended citizens to follow hygiene.

“As this virus can be transmitted from humans to humans, it is always recommended that patients with weak immunity or those suffering from comorbid diseases wear masks, use sanitisers, avoid going to crowded places and travelling to infected countries,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, senior consultant physician at Bombay Hospital.

According to Lancet, the coronavirus outbreak is not as severe as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) epidemic, another coronavirus-caused respiratory disease, which had broken out in China in 2002. The study said that the mortality rate of patients who had developed the Sars virus was about 10%, while that of nCoV until now is around 2% to 3%.

Precautions you can take”

Clean your hands at regular intervals with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing with flexed elbow or tissue

Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical care at the earliest and share your previous travel history with your health-care provider

Avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals

The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided.