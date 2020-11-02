e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and two agents arrested in Mumbai

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and two agents arrested in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:43 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Sakinaka police arrested three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and two agents for helping them in getting Indian passports using forged documents. During the investigation, police also recovered two letterheads of an MLA of a political party from the agents. Police said they are now verifying whether it is real or fake.

The arrested accused identified as Mohammed Israil Hussain, 25, Fauz Ahmed Mujral, 23, Azimullah Shafi, 28, are Bangladeshi nationals while Sajid Hyder Munsi, 50 and Abdul Rahim Shaikh, 50, are the agents. The accused were arrested on October 25.

Dr Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police (zone- 10) said, “We received a tip-off about three Bangladeshi nationals staying in Sakinaka on Indian passport that they had got using fake documents. We arrested them and during their questioning, they revealed the name of the two agents who helped them in getting Indian documents. One of the agents stayed in Malegaon. We dispatched a team there and arrested him.”

An officer from Sakinaka police station said, “While searching the agent’s Malegaon house we found 155 Aadhar cards, 34 passports, 28 Pan cards, 8 ration cards, 187 bank and postal passbooks, 29 school leaving certificates and 19 rubber stamps. We also found two letterheads of an MLA from their house.”

“We are verifying if those letterheads are fake or the original one and for what purpose they were using it,” Reddy said.

The accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act and Indian Penal Code.

