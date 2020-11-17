e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Three men linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s gang arrested for planning to murder south Mumbai businessman

Three men linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s gang arrested for planning to murder south Mumbai businessman

mumbai Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:17 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
AEC officers recovered two pistols and seven live cartridges from the accused.
AEC officers recovered two pistols and seven live cartridges from the accused.(HT Photo)
         

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested three alleged associates of gangster Fahim Machmach who were reportedly planning to murder a south Mumbai-based businessman.

The three accused have been identified as Vinod Ramesh Gaikh, 38, a resident of Nalasopara; Fazlu Rehman Ubed ur Rehman Khan alias Mujju, 47, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Yusuf Abdul Qayyum Shaikh, 32, a resident of Kurla.

AEC officers recovered two pistols and seven live cartridges from the accused. The trio was produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till November 18. AEC officers said that Khan was in touch with Machmach, a member of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, and had planned to murder the businessman at the behest of the fugitive gangster who is believed to be in Pakistan.

AEC officers received specific information of the murder being planned and an inquiry was made. During the inquiry, it came to light that Gaikwad had left his house in Nalasopara and had started staying at his friend’s place in Kanjurmarg, while Khan was on his way to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh.

Based on the information, a team of AEC officers arrested Khan from Kalyan railway station and Gaikwad from Kanjurmarg. The accused were questioned, and they named Shaikh as their accomplice. He was then arrested from Kurla.

During the interrogation, Khan told police that he knew Machmach from his youth and that he was in touch with him. He told AEC officers that as per Machmach’s directions, he had arranged for the pistol and live cartridges. He had given them to Gaikwad and was waiting for orders from Machmach to eliminate a businessman in south Mumbai. Gaikwad said that he was involved in two murder cases and police are now trying to gather information about his past cases.

“Machmach, a loyalist of Dawood Ibrahim gang and close associate of Dawood’s younger brother Anees Ibrahim, wanted to keep his hold over the extortion business in Mumbai. This is even though other gangs run by Chhota Rajan, Ravi Pujari and Ejaz Lakdawala have been permanently dismantled after Central agencies as well Mumbai Police put them and their associates behind bars,” said an AEC officer, requesting anonymity

top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In