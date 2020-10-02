e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Thundershowers with lightning, gusty winds likely in Mumbai over the weekend’: IMD

‘Thundershowers with lightning, gusty winds likely in Mumbai over the weekend’: IMD

Satellite images and weather models have indicated moderate to intense thunderstorms with lighting and heavy spells at isolated places in Maharashtra between October 3 and 4.

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg could also expect thundershowers over the weekend.
Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg could also expect thundershowers over the weekend. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

The weather bureau issued a thunderstorm warning for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a ‘yellow alert’ predicting thundershowers with lighting and gusty winds - ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour - at isolated areas in the city and suburbs. A similar alert has been issued for Palghar and Thane for Saturday and only for Thane for Sunday.

“Satellite images and weather models have indicated moderate to intense thunderstorms with lighting and heavy spells at isolated places in Maharashtra between October 3 and 4,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

“Development of these convective echoes was witnessed across some parts of Marathwada and central Maharashtra between Thursday and Friday, especially during evening hours. These thundershowers are short-lived and vary in intensity across different locations,” he said.

Also read: MS Dhoni breaks huge world record in CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 match

On Friday, the city and suburbs did not receive any rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The day temperature in south Mumbai was 32 degrees Celsius, a degree Celsius above normal, while the suburbs recorded 31.9 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg could also expect thundershowers over the weekend. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for north Maharashtra districts of Nandurbar, Dhule, and Nashik while various other areas in central Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Ahmednagar, can expect heavy to very heavy rain and thundershowers.

Satisfactory AQI on Friday

The pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) - was recorded at the satisfactory category at 68 for PM2.5 pollutant. It was 75 (satisfactory) on Thursday. It is predicted to be 63 on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research.

tags
top news
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Odisha fisherman catches exotic fish, sells it for Rs 1.56 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In