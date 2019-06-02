Tiger rescued in Mumbai, snare removed from foot

Forest officials were able to remove a nylon rope caught in the right paw of an injured male tiger at the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday after they tranquilised it. The big cat was provided medical treatment and then released following an hour-and-a-half long rescue operation.

HT had reported on Thursday that a three-year-old radio-collared tiger T1C3 had got caught in a snare that led to an injury, and was spotted by tourists and guides. The animal was darted in the Sunna range of the sanctuary at 12.30pm by Dr Parag Nigam from Wildlife Institute of India with assistance from other veterinarians.

“The team immediately removed the nylon rope from the tiger’s paw and dressed the wound with medication,” said Pramod Panchbhai, divisional forest officer, Tipershwar. “By 1.45pm, the tiger was conscious again and made his way into the forest.” The forest department will now initiate an anti-snare drive in the area and arrest offenders placing snares in the fringes of Tipeshwar.

