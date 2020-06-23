e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / TISS begins online interviews for MPhil, PhD candidates

TISS begins online interviews for MPhil, PhD candidates

mumbai Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:16 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

With many parts of the country still under lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai on Monday began conducting online interviews of candidates for MPhil and PhD courses for the new academic session.

The institute has already conducted online interviews of candidates for admissions to its postgraduate courses and has now adopted the same model for its MPhil and PhD courses. This is the first time that the institute held personal interviews of selected candidates online.

According to a new notice on the institute’s website, the institute will interview candidates for MPhil and PhD courses across its four campuses — Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai — till June 25.

An official from the institute said special arrangements were being made for candidates with limited resources for the online interview process. Candidates are informed about their interview slot well in advance, said the official.

A dedicated team of telecallers are in touch with candidates about the schedule and availability of internet facilities. Candidates are asked to move to a place where they have access to internet. They are also allowed to reschedule their interviews if they fail to get online for their allocated interview schedule.

top news
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
2 Indian mission staffers detained by Pakistani agencies return via Wagah
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Chinese commanding officer among several killed along LAC in Galwan clash
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million; outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
Rishi Sunak appoints Indian-origin CEO as UK financial watchdog
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
WHO calls to ramp up dexamethasone production for Covid-19 patients
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to extend free food grains for 3 months more
Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting
Joint statement unlikely after RIC virtual meeting
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
Watch: Baloch activists hold protest against China & Pakistan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In