e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

TISS extends deadline for payment of fees

mumbai Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:01 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Days after students sought more time to pay their second term fees, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, extended the deadline for paying fees till December 8.

Previously the last date for renewing admissions for the second term was November 22. On Thursday, HT had reported that students of the institute, who are eligible for the Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS), were unable to renew their admission for the second term as their scholarship was not processed. The students’ union had also taken up the matter with the institute.

Another student collective, Progressive Students Forum, had sought the provision of paying fees in instalments or once the scholarship had been processed.

While the institute extended the deadline till December 8, it has also introduced a late fee for students paying fees after November 29.

“We have written to the institute to waive off any late fees. They haven’t responded to us yet,” said Bhatta Ram, president of the students’ union.

A year ago, the institute had decided to withdraw aid to students eligible for the GoI-PMS, sparking protests across all five campuses.

Earlier, TISS administration provided aid to students till the scholarship came through. Asha Banu, student affairs dean, said TISS is providing a support mechanism to students in dire need, apart from meritorious scholarship and loans.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News