TISS extends deadline for payment of fees

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:01 IST

Days after students sought more time to pay their second term fees, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, extended the deadline for paying fees till December 8.

Previously the last date for renewing admissions for the second term was November 22. On Thursday, HT had reported that students of the institute, who are eligible for the Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS), were unable to renew their admission for the second term as their scholarship was not processed. The students’ union had also taken up the matter with the institute.

Another student collective, Progressive Students Forum, had sought the provision of paying fees in instalments or once the scholarship had been processed.

While the institute extended the deadline till December 8, it has also introduced a late fee for students paying fees after November 29.

“We have written to the institute to waive off any late fees. They haven’t responded to us yet,” said Bhatta Ram, president of the students’ union.

A year ago, the institute had decided to withdraw aid to students eligible for the GoI-PMS, sparking protests across all five campuses.

Earlier, TISS administration provided aid to students till the scholarship came through. Asha Banu, student affairs dean, said TISS is providing a support mechanism to students in dire need, apart from meritorious scholarship and loans.