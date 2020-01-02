TMC fails to shut Diva dumping ground; to seek HC nod for more time

mumbai

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:08 IST

Thane Thane Municipal Corporation might not be able to give approval to any new commercial or residential project as it has failed to meet the Bombay high court’s deadline to scientifically process waste generated in the city.

As per the HC order of March 2018, the corporation should stop approving any new commercial or residential projects in the city if it fails to close its dumping ground and start scientific waste treatment by December 31, 2019.

TMC said it will file an affidavit in court in the next two days, seeking more time.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We have made substantial progress in closing the dumping ground. It is not possible to completely close the dumping until we have a scientific processing plant operational. For this, we have acquired the land in Daighar and also ended the opposition of the locals. We have proposed a ₹70-crore Integrated Development of Daighar village to get their consent.”

In 2015, Thane resident Vikrant Chandrahas Tawade filed a case against the unscientific dumping of waste in the city. Tawade has drafted a letter to the civic commissioner, demanding implementation of the court’s order and stop giving permission to new residential or commercial buildings, malls, hotels and restaurants.

TMC dumps most of its solid waste on dumping ground in Diva. In 2018, the court had asked TMC to close the dumping ground by December 31 and set up a scientific waste treatment plant.

Tawade said, “TMC, in its affidavit of March 2018, had assured the court that the dumping ground in Diva will be closed by October 31, 2019. The court gave two more months and asked TMC to shut the Diva dumping ground and start a scientific waste treatment plant. The court, in its order, said that if it fails to follow the directives, TMC should stop giving permission to new constructions from January 1, 2020, unless some substantial compliance is made by the corporation.”

Tawade added that since TMC has failed to comply with the court’s norm, it needs to follow the court’s order. “The town planning department cannot give permission for new constructions, else it will be contempt of court.”

TMC claimed that an affidavit will be filed in the next two days, explaining its stance and seeking more time.

“We have placed an order for processing machine and have appointed IIT Roorkee to guide us implement solid Waste norms of 2016. Apart from Daighar plant, we are also setting up a decentralised waste treatment plant at Hiranandani Estate, Vrundavan Society, Kolshet and Jail Lake,” said Joshi.

The development package for Daighar includes road, hospital, school and stadium among other basic amenities.

He added that TMC is taking steps to treat waste in centralised and decentralised manner to ease the load off the dumping ground. “There is waste dumped on the ground for the past many years. We have started undertaking a scientific process to clear this. We will file an affidavit in the HC, stating all the efforts we are taking towards waste treatment in the next two days and seek extension,” Joshi said.

Diva residents are not happy with the progress.

Santosh Bhoir, 36, a resident of Diva, said, “For over a decade, we have been promised that dumping in Diva will be stopped. The mangroves at Diva have been destroyed because of dumping. Numerous fires at the ground have increased pollution. The corporation’s promises are merely on paper.”

The court case

In December 2015, Vikrant Tawade filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay high court against waste dumping along the mangrove area at Diva.

In February 2016, TMC submitted an affidavit in court agreeing to close the dumping ground by October the same year and treat waste scientifically. The state allotted a land in Mumbra where the scientific waste treatment plant was supposed to start.

The court gave permission to TMC for setting up the plant and said the court will keep a watch on closure process. TMC did nothing since this affidavit, after which, the court demanded a fresh affidavit from TMC.

On March 5, 2018, the corporation submitted an affidavit on steps taken to treat solid waste and demanded an extension of one year to shut the dumping ground.

The court slammed the TMC, claiming the affidavit was not satisfactory.

On March 16, the court gave TMC orders to take up scientific dumping of solid waste and close the dumping grounds. The court had said that if the waste issue is not resolved, the court can prevent the TMC from giving permission to new construction.

Garbage woes

TMC dumps garbage at Diva and Khardi. Diva dumping ground has four dumping spots. Till now, 23 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has been dumped here. As it is adjacent to a creek and falls under Coastal Regulatory Zone, the corporation also got a notice from the pollution control board last month. Regular fires at this dumping ground lead to pollution and health problems for Diva residents.

Alternative plot

The new plot proposed for scientific treatment of waste at Diaghar will last for at least 40 years. The incineration plant will treat 600 metric tonnes of waste every day and generate around 8 megawatt electricity — the capacity will increase to 1,200 metric tonnes in the second phase. TMC will have to spend ₹8 crore on treating waste. The heat generated by burning the garbage will be collected in turbines to generate electricity. The gases released will also be treated to the negative pressure technology which will not release any stench or fumes in the air.