To curb crimes: 70 railway cops to man entry, exit points at Kurla station

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:32 IST

To control overcrowding and the rising incidents of crime at Kurla railway station, the Central Railway (CR) will deploy 70 additional railway police personnel to man all its unauthorised entry and exit points.

The Kurla railway station sees a footfall of over 5 lakh passengers every day as it is a vital connecting point between Navi Mumbai, south Mumbai and north Mumbai. The station also witnessed one of the highest numbers of crimes on CR. Railways also plan to fence an underbridge on the east entrance of the station apart from deploying 70 additional railway police personnel on the station premises. Security personnel of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) will also be deployed at the entry and exit of the station.

“Kurla is a crucial railway station of CR. There are many exit and entry points to the railway station. All will be monitored and additional railway personnel will be present on the railway platforms and in the station premises.” said a senior CR official.

All accesses to the station on both east and west side will be monitored and additional railway police personnel will be posted on the platforms. Door frame metal detectors (DFMD), hand-held metal detectors (HHMD) along with luggage scanners will also be placed on the entrance of the station.

In January this year, a 33-year old woman was gang-raped near Kurla railway station. The woman was on her way to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to board an outstation train to Madhya Pradesh.