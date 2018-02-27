To decongest Thane station, TMC plans elevated road by 2020

With the construction of the second phase of Station Area Improvement Scheme (SATIS) on the east side of the station, around 800 buses, which are the main reason for congestion, can use the elevated road. This will unclog the station area. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) claimed the first phase of SATIS-2, being developed on east side of the station, will be operational by 2020.

On Monday, the corporation got an in-principle approval from the railway ministry for constructing the 8,900 sqm elevated deck. The TMC will send the designs to the ministry for approval. In November 2017, railway authorities also issued an NOC for construction of a 2.23-km elevated road connecting the deck.

The road will start from a gurudwara along the Eastern Express Highway, connect with the SATIS deck and end at Kanhaiya Nagar.

A TMC official said, “The main reason for congestion in Kopri is civic and private buses. Apart from Thane Municipal Transport (TMT), the eastside of the station witnesses movement of about 800 buses every day. These buses are either private buses or those belonging to Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), Mira-Bhaynder Municipal Transport (MBMT), Vasai Virar Municipal Transport (VVMT) and BEST buses. All these vehicles can use the elevated road and halt at the deck. Passengers can alight on the deck and board the bus which will re-connect with the highway from Kanhaiya Nagar in Kopri.”

The TMC claimed it will accommodate even private buses on the elevated road so the present station road will be used only for light vehicles, easing peak hour traffic. The corporation is finalising the design for the elevated road and work on designing the deck will begin next month. “The project will take 30 months for completion. We plan to complete it by 2020,” the official said.

The TMC had proposed the SATIS-2 in 2012. The eastside is plagued with narrow roads, illegally parked auto and haphazardly parked private buses. Commuting becomes a nightmare for the residents during the peak hour. The area is also mismanaged with no scope for constructing auto stands or bus stops.