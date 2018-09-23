To increase monorail frequency, MMRDA to get rakes via bidding

To improve the frequency of Monorail services and to get the Wadala-Jacob Circle route commissioned as soon as possible, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to purchase rakes through a bidding process rather than wait for the contractor.

Scomi Engineering, the Monorail operator, is contracted to deliver five more four-coach trains. However, senior MMRDA officials said the contractor is unlikely to deliver the rakes before mid-2019 and till then, the Monorail service would suffer.

“Instead of getting it from the contractor, we have an option to get it elsewhere. We are obviously working on that option,” said Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA is expected to float bids for the purchase of rakes, another senior MMRDA official said.

The Monorail authority has 10 four-coach trains, of which only four are working, while others are in repair. Phase 1 of the Monorail which was restarted from September 1, is operating with only three trains, with one on standby for emergency. This is compromising the frequency of trains on the 8.9-km route. Commuters now have to wait for 15 minutes for a train between Chembur and Wadala depot.

“We want to improve the frequency in phase 1 and want to start the Wadala-Jacob Circle section to cater to more commuters. For that, we need rakes immediately. In the meantime, the contractor has been asked to repair the six trains that are in Mumbai. Some of them need retrofitting, or new tyres, etc. Once they are repaired and pressed into service, we can improve the frequency and also start phase 2,” said an MMRDA official requesting anonymity.

The MMRDA has also experienced several issues with the existing coaches. Ever since operations of the Monorail started, its rakes have been in news for several technical breakdowns, with one even catching fire last year.

