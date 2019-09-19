Traditional attire rule for Mumbai University convocation ceremony gets panel nod

mumbai

All members of the management council of the University of Mumbai (MU) on Wednesday unanimously cleared the proposal to introduce traditional Indian attire for students at convocation ceremonies. MU vice chancellor, Suhas Pednekar, has now been asked to select three experts to form a committee to determine what exactly constitutes Indian attire.

“The same proposal was made last year as well, but could not be implemented owing to lack of time [the convocation ceremony was already planned]. This year, the members were very accepting and not a single one was against the proposal,” said a member of the council.

Earlier this week, HT had reported that the proposal was tabled at the council meeting. “The VC will release names of the three experts on the committee soon and they will be taking three major parameters into consideration — Indian culture, quality and comfort — while deciding the convocation attire,” said the member.

In 2017, the human resource development (HRD) ministry had decided to replace the “colonial western convocation attire of robes and headgears” with Indian ethnic attire during convocation ceremonies.

