Traffic restrictions and diversions on New Year’s Eve

mumbai

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:39 IST

The Mumbai traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions at several places across the city from 7pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday owing to New Year celebrations.

In south Mumbai, vehicular traffic will be prohibited on the north-bound stretch of NS Road, whereas the road from NCPA to Vinoli Chowpatty will be completely closed to vehicular traffic during this period.

Traffic on NS Road towards CSMT will be diverted from Churchgate station towards Hazarimal Road.

Vehicles will be allowed to pass from Churchgate-Hutatma Chowk-Regal junction to approach the Eastern Freeway from NS Road. To approach JJ flyover from NS Road, vehicles will be allowed on Churchgate -CSMT road.

In Bandra, prohibitions will be imposed at Mount Mary Road, Kane Road and St John Baptist Road. Vehicles will not be allowed to reach Mount Mary Road from Pereira Road.

One-way traffic will be imposed from Mount Mary Road to BJ Road, after which vehicles will not be allowed to go further. Traffic from BJ Road to Pereira Road will be barred.

Only local residents will be allowed to enter St John Baptist Road.

Traffic police have also marked no-parking zones on several roads in Bandra and Colaba.

Alternate parking arrangements have been made at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand and ground near Supari lake.