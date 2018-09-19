Trapped during hunt for spouse online

No one said true love is easy, but in the age of the romance scam, those looking for love on matrimonial sites run a risk of being not just heartbroken, but also scammed. As many as 36 matrimonial fraud cases were reported in 2017 in Maharashtra and in 2018, eight cases have been reported till May. The police are urging both customers and matrimonial sites to be more vigilant.

Between 2015 and May 2018, 96 matrimonial frauds were registered in Maharashtra and only 43 of these were detected. Special inspector general (cyber) Brijesh Singh said, “Romance scam is very serious. It is sad. The victims are inconsolable.”

In a romance scam, one party (usually male) professes the intention of marrying the other party (usually women) and uses the resulting goodwill to commit fraud. “One woman sold her flat and gave Rs 50 lakh to one such fraudster,” said Singh, adding that a better “support system” needed to be set up for victims and that these crimes posed significant challenges for the police.

“We have millions of internet users in our country, but we don’t get the information easily while investigating such crimes. Privacy is important but data localization is also important. Criminals nowadays use anti-forensic methods to commit crimes,” said Singh.

One of the obstacles is that often, victims don’t want to come forward. Advocate Vicky Shah, who specialises in cyber law, told HT, “Last year six victims of matrimonial frauds approached me and three more approached me this year so far. Only one case has been registered and others didn’t go ahead with the first information report as they feared it may tarnish their reputation. Social stigma and parental pressure also comes in way of reporting such cases.”

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Akbar Pathan summarised the precautions that someone should take: “If you have become serious about marrying some person you met on matrimonial site ask the person to meet you in public and involve your parents or close friends in the interaction. Further never share any of your private photos or transfer money whatsoever the reason might be.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 00:16 IST