Tribals, Farmers to hold protest over forest law on Tuesday

Tribals and farmers from rural areas of Maharashtra are planning to stage a state-wide protest on June 4 against the proposed amendment to the Indian Forest Act. Participants will march to their respective district headquarters to press the issue.

The protesters alleged that the draft amendment has diluted the role and importance of the gram sabhas and panchayats.

“The proposed amendment aims to give more power to forest officers. If a tribal is unable to till the land, then a forest officer can choose to take away the land from him, which is his source of livelihood. We are not against the amendment, but our suggestion is that the forest department should not unilaterally take such a decision and it should be done in consultation with the tribal affairs ministry so that the rights of the tribals are protected,” said Vivek Pandit, minister of state and founder of Shramajeevi Sanghatana which is organising the protest.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 04:12 IST