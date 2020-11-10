e-paper
TRP fraud: Republic TV's distribution head Ghanshyam Singh arrested

TRP fraud: Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh arrested

On October 31, the SIT raided the residence and office of the arrested accused Abhishek Kolawade and seized Rs 13.72 lakh in cash. Kolawade worked as a vendor for many channels and ran a company named Max Media

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:55 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.
         

The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team probing the Television Rating Point (TRP) fraud arrested Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Dilipkumar Singh, 44, on Tuesday and produced him before a court.

Singh has been arrested after days of questioning. He is the 12th person to be arrested in the case.

“Relentless attack on Republic Media network continues; Republic Distribution head AVP Ghanshyam Singh detained by crime branch; Ghanshyam had been cooperating in the Mumbai police’s fake TRP case probe,” Republic TV said in a tweet.

Sachin Vaze, who is part of the investigating team, confirmed Singh’s arrest. “...we will seek his police custody”.

On October 31, the SIT raided the residence and office of the arrested accused Abhishek Kolawade and seized Rs 13.72 lakh in cash. Kolawade worked as a vendor for many channels and ran a company named Max Media.

After questioning Kolawade, police arrested Ashish Chaudhary, 50, a Thane resident allegedly involved in financing people for manipulating TRP for two news channels and a Bollywood music channel. Chaudhary allegedly used to work as a distributor of a Hindi News channel and ran a company named Crystal Broadcast Private Limited in his wife’s name.

