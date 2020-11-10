TRP fraud: Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh arrested

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:55 IST

The Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team probing the Television Rating Point (TRP) fraud arrested Republic TV’s distribution head Ghanshyam Dilipkumar Singh, 44, on Tuesday and produced him before a court.

Singh has been arrested after days of questioning. He is the 12th person to be arrested in the case.

“Relentless attack on Republic Media network continues; Republic Distribution head AVP Ghanshyam Singh detained by crime branch; Ghanshyam had been cooperating in the Mumbai police’s fake TRP case probe,” Republic TV said in a tweet.

#LIVE | Relentless attack on Republic Media Network continues; in Early morning swoopdown, REPUBLIC DISTRIBUTION AVP GHANSHYAM DETAINED by crime branch; Ghanshyam had been cooperating in the Mumbai Police's Fake TRP case probe; UPDATES here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/INz5MkWPmf — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

Sachin Vaze, who is part of the investigating team, confirmed Singh’s arrest. “...we will seek his police custody”.

On October 31, the SIT raided the residence and office of the arrested accused Abhishek Kolawade and seized Rs 13.72 lakh in cash. Kolawade worked as a vendor for many channels and ran a company named Max Media.

After questioning Kolawade, police arrested Ashish Chaudhary, 50, a Thane resident allegedly involved in financing people for manipulating TRP for two news channels and a Bollywood music channel. Chaudhary allegedly used to work as a distributor of a Hindi News channel and ran a company named Crystal Broadcast Private Limited in his wife’s name.