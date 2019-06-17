Truck runs over 30-yr-old biker in Bhiwandi

A 30-year-old man died on Saturday night after his bike was run over by a speeding truck in Bhiwandi.

The 35-year-old truck driver, Nagesh Mahilari, who hails from Karnataka, has been arrested by Narpoli police.

The victim, Kundankumar Singh, was heading home to Mankoli from work when the accident occurred at Mankoli-Dapoda road. “A speeding truck with a Karnataka number plate, coming from the opposite direction, hit Singh’s bike. The incident took place at Mankoli-Dapoda road, at around 11pm on Saturday,” said an officer, adding that further investigation is on. Narpoli police have registered a case against the accused truck driver under relevant sections of the IPC and MV Act.

