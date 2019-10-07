e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Tutorial lecturer held for raping 25-year-old

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:36 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
The 34-year-old owner of a private tutorial class has been arrested by the Chembur police for raping and cheating a 25-year-old woman. According to the complainant, the accused, Krishna Bapurao Latkar, had shown her porn clips before raping her several times on the pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that Latkar had also taken her on a trip to Dubai and raped her there.

According to the police, the complainant works as a coordinator with a civic hospital in Mumbai. In her statement, she alleged that she met Latkar in 2009 when she joined a private institute in Class 10. The accused was working there as a lecturer and shared his contact details with the complainant.

“The accused used to frequently chat with her and after a couple of years, he told the woman that he was interested in her and invited her to his house. When she went there, the accused showed her some porn videos and then raped her. The victim claimed that after the incident, she was not in touch with him for two years,” said a police officer.

However, after two years, the accused contacted the woman again and offered to marry her. The complainant had seen photos of the accused’s wedding on a social media site and confronted him about it. Latkar assured her that he would get a divorce and marry her. He then allegedly raped her again at her residence.

“They even planned a Dubai trip. Later, when they returned, Latkar ended contact with the complainant,” said the officer.

The Chembur police have registered a rape and cheating case against Latkar on October 3 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:36 IST

