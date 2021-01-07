e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Two alleged robbers assaulted, stripped and paraded in Mumbai

Two alleged robbers assaulted, stripped and paraded in Mumbai

Police have booked 15 people from Kachpada area in Kandivali (W) for the incident; they are also questioning the men seen in the video of the assault

mumbai Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:55 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

The Mumbai Police have booked 15 people from Kachpada area in Kandivali (West) for assaulting, stripping, and parading two alleged robbers after shaving their heads.

The alleged robbers broke into a house and stole a mobile phone and Rs30,000 in cash late on Wednesday night. Residents caught the two, kept them in a room where they were assaulted and stripped. The robbers were forced to confess to their alleged crime while the assault was being recorded.

The police were questioning the men seen in the video of the assault and also trying to identify those who shot it. “We will arrest the men who committed the offence,” said a police officer from the Kandivali police station. He added the residents should have informed the police and handed the alleged robbers over to them.

