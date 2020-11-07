e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested for abducting Mumbai resident, throwing him in Kalwa creek

Two arrested for abducting Mumbai resident, throwing him in Kalwa creek

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:00 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
         

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two people for abducting a Gorai resident from his building premises in an autorickshaw and then throwing him in Kalwa creek on October 3. The accused kidnapped the victim over an assault that occurred five years ago. The search for the victim, a political party worker, is underway.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Kute, 29, and Dinesh Mehra, 46, both residents of Gorai. The accused and the victim, Manish Harshe, 49, live in the same area and knew each other, and there was incident five years ago wherein they had assaulted each other. It seems the accused wanted to take revenge and abducted him, said a police officer.

According to police, Harshe’s wife in her complaint alleged that Harshe left home around 11am. As he did not return for a long time, she enquired with their neighbours and security guards and learnt that two people came in an autorickshaw and had an argument with Harshe outside the society. She further learnt that the duo forcefully made Harshe sit in the auto, said a police officer.

Harshe’s wife then informed the Borivli police. After checking the building’s CCTV footage, the crime branch’s unit 11 started a parallel inquiry. Following technical evidence, the accused were found heading on Nashik highway on the day of the incident, said inspector Sunil Mane of unit 11.

Several police teams were formed and both the accused were arrested from Ahmednagar district. During inquiry, they confessed that they had kidnapped Harshe and forced him to consume alcohol. They then assaulted him and threw him in Kalwa creek, added Mane.

“The accused have been arrested under charges of kidnapping. Search for Harshe is going on,” added Mane.

