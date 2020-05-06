e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two constables test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

Two constables test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

The swab reports of two constables, attached to the Kurla police station, came out positive on Tuesday and the duo has been quarantined, an official said.

mumbai Updated: May 06, 2020 19:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mumbai police march at Shivaji nagar, Mankhurd during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Mumbai police march at Shivaji nagar, Mankhurd during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Two police constables have tested positive for COVID-19 in the eastern suburb of Kurla here, police said on Wednesday.

The swab reports of two constables, attached to the Kurla police station, came out positive on Tuesday and the duo has been quarantined, an official said.

Both policemen were in their 40s and one of them lives in Airoli, while the other resides at the police colony in Nehru Nagar, he said.

Expressing concern about the rise in coronavirus cases in the police department, a constable, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are worried about our families. Who knows how many people had come in contact with the infected policemen? Several personnel above the age of 50 are still working.”

Meanwhile, senior inspector Dattatray Shinde of Kurla police station said, “It is true that policemen above 50 years are still working, but we have relieved those above 55 from duty.” The BMC will decide whether to screen other staffers at Kurla police station, he added.

tags
top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news