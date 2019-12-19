e-paper
Mumbai News / Two mobile thieves caught red-handed in Thane

Two mobile thieves caught red-handed in Thane

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Kolsewadi police arrested two mobile snatchers while they were attempting to steal a phone from a pedestrian. The police also recovered 12 stolen phones worth ₹1.2 lakh and a two-wheeler used for the crime.

Two months ago, the duo snatched a mobile phone from a 40-year-old man while he was walking on Vithalwadi station Road. He lodged a complaint with the Kolshewadi police.

During investigation, police found that several such complaints were lodged with various police stations in the Thane constituency. Thane commissionerate zone 3 then started looking for these snatchers.

After months of investigation, the police identified two of the thieves, Faisal Qureshi, 24, and Fayaz Ansari, 32. According to the police, the duo’s modus operandi, is for Qureshi to drive the two-wheeler, while Ansari sitting pillion snatches phones from pedestrians.

On Wednesday, the police received a tip-off about the duo, and they were caught red-handed while they were about to snatch a phone from a pedestrian near Kalyan Chinchpada.

The police said, “They sold the phones for a high-profit margin after tampering with the IMEI numbers.”

