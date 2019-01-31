Two teens killed after speeding car carrying 11 topples in Badlapur

Two teenagers were killed in a road accident on Wednesday when the driver lost control of the SUV they were in. Nupun Tayade and Rutika Kadam, both 18, were part of a group of 11 friends who had gone to Barvi Dam for a birthday picnic and were in the car.

Driving the four-wheeler was Nikhil Sanas, 18, who is critically injured and receiving treatment at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli. The rest of the group have also suffered injuries. Two have been admitted to Sir JJ Hospital while the others have been admitted to private hospitals after receiving initial treatment at Central Hospital. The police said a case would be registered against Sanas since he was driving the vehicle.

Aside from Sanas, the injured are 19-year-olds Kamlesh Rajput and Nikhil Patil, and 18-year-olds Ganesh Singh, Akshata, Namita, Pratik Sable and Siddhant Ingle. All of them are students of SST College and the group had gone to Barvi dam for Namita’s birthday.

On their way back, around noon, Sanas lost control of the vehicle. Assistant police inspector Avinash Patil, of Kulgaon police station, said, “Sanas was driving at 100 km/hour when he lost control of the car near Mulgaon village. The car toppled and skidded over 200m.”

Initial investigation suggests none of the students were drunk and Sanas had taken his parents’ SUV without their permission. “We are checking if he had a valid licence to drive a four-wheeler,” said Patil.

Vaibhav Bhopi, 39, reached the spot at around 12.30pm and found a crowd of bystanders who were unwilling to help the accident victims. Bhopi, who works at the water supply department at Badlapur, said, “I felt bad that none of the onlookers came to help. People were busy taking pictures, I asked for help from many, but they did not turn up.” Bhopi was among those who were able to flag down a four-wheeler and take the injured teenagers to civil hospital in Murbad and then to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. An ambulance was also rushed to the spot. “However, two among the 11 students died in the [civil] hospital while receiving treatment,” said Patil.

Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent of JJ Hospital said Sable was brought to the hospital from Ulhasnagar at 2pm. “He was admitted with complaints of inability to move his neck. His forehead, arms were swollen. We are waiting for reports for further treatment.”

