e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Uddhav set to visit Ayodhya, perform aarti on March 7

Uddhav set to visit Ayodhya, perform aarti on March 7

mumbai Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:05 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s will visit Ayodhya on March 7.

Thackeray will offer prayers to Lord Ram in the afternoon and participate in the ‘maha aarti’ on the banks of river Sarayu in the evening, Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday.

He confirmed that several senior Sena leaders will also be part of the delegation.

Raut took to social media and urged people to participate in the “historic gathering” called ‘Chalo Ayodhya’ along with the CM. Last month, Raut had said that the visit would take place after Thackeray completed 100 days as CM following his swearing-in on November 28, 2019.

Shiv Sena has always identified with the Hindutva agenda, a point that became a stumbling block while forming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in the state. However, time and again, senior leaders from all three parties have maintained that the state government will run within the framework of the Constitution, and based on the common minimum program decided by the three parties.

Subhash Desai, Sharad Pawar, and Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday reiterated that MVA follows the CMP strictly. Shiv Sena meanwhile continues to maintain its pro-Hindutva standing within the alliance and has expressed support for the Centre’s plans to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

top news
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News