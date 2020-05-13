e-paper
Uddhav Thackeray and 8 others set to get elected to council unopposed

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 23:16 IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to get elected to the legislative council after four candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party withdrew their nominations and nine candidates remained in the fray for the same number of seats.

The official announcement will be done by the election commission on Thursday, the last day of withdrawal of the nominations.

Till Monday, 14 candidates had submitted their nominations for the nine legislative council seats to be elected from the members of the legislative Assembly. One of them was an independent candidate not affiliated to any party, while six were from BJP, four from NCP, two from Shiv Sena and one from Congress. On Tuesday BJP and NCP withdrew their two candidates each, while the independent candidate was disqualified in the scrutiny.

“We have received the withdrawal letters of Dr Ajeet Gopchade, Sandeep Lele (both BJP), Kiran Pawaskar and Shivajirao Garje (both NCP) yesterday. The announcement of the unopposed election of the candidates in the fray will be done tomorrow, the last day of withdrawal of the nomination,” said Vilas Athawale, the assistant returning officer.

Besides Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairman of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe, BJP’s Ramesh Karad, Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil; NCP’s Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress’s Rajesh Rathod will be members to be elected to the upper house.

Election Commission of India had announced the elections on May 1 in the wake of an exceptional constitutional crisis in the state amid the national lockdown that led to the postponement of the elections. It had become necessary for Maharashtra CM to get elected to either of the houses of the state legislature before May 27, the day of completion of the six months of his swearing-in as the CM.

