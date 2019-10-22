e-paper
UG law admissions: Third merit list ranking unfair, say aspirants

mumbai Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:55 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
While admissions to most undergraduate professional courses ended earlier this month, law admissions are still going on. However, many law aspirants have raised objections to a new rule, based on which the third merit list for three-year law courses was released last week.

According to the rule, candidates who edit their submitted application forms midway through the admission process are placed at the bottom of the merit list, irrespective of their scores in the entrance test. As a result, students with higher scores claim they have been placed under those who have scored less.

While several students called the process unfair, the CET cell stated that the rule has been applicable since last year and also mentioned in the admission prospectus. “Despite scoring over 190 in my CET exam, I was placed very low on the third merit list, whereas a candidate with just 110 marks was higher in the list and got allotted a better college. This bias should not be allowed,” said one of the applicants.

Meanwhile, Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell, said, “Students who changed their forms midway in the admission process are those who were already allotted seats in the first two rounds, and either did not accept the admission or could not produce the correct documents to confirm the admission. When they change their application form, why should they get the first preference again? The computer system gives first preference to students who are still waiting for seat allotment. Then come the names of students who are getting a second chance at admissions.”

He added that while some students did visit the CET cell office last week to share their concern about this issue, they were informed about the rule and asked to wait for the institutional admissions round to try their luck.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:55 IST

