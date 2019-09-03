Unaided school teachers to continue stir for 100% aid

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 23:50 IST

Nearly a week after the government announced 20% aid for private unaided schools in the state, hundreds of members of the Maharashtra Permanent Unaided Kruti Samiti, the association of these schools, continued their protest on Tuesday.

Teachers from across the state have been on a dharna at Azad Maidan since August 9. Though the government announced 20% aid on August 28, teachers continued the protest alleging the government decision was just an “eyewash”. Members of the association said they would fight to get the full 100% aid, claiming that the government has given them only false promises.

“We have not been given what we have been demanding for several years now. Teachers will continue their protests even during the Ganpati festival as we do not want to go back until the government scraps its earlier GR (government resolution) and gives us 100% aid,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the school principals association. Some teachers who were a part of the protest were lathi-charged by the police on August 27.

Around 4,500 teachers from Mumbai and more than 6,500 from the state are protesting across the state demanding full government aid for their schools and junior colleges. Redij said teachers would now observe September 5 (Teachers’ Day) as a black day as a sign of protest.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 23:50 IST