University of Mumbai postpones 30 exams, students miffed as exams will clash with other tests

Delay in announcing results has already forced the University of Mumbai (MU) to postpone 30 exams from the current semester by a few weeks. Students are worried that the delay might affect their academic plans, especially those who will be appearing for exams in other professional courses simultaneously.

After receiving complaints from second-year BCom students about their fourth semester examinations clashing with Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams, students of Bachelors in Commerce-Accounting and Finance (BAF) have raised similar issues. Although their final-year exams were supposed to start on April 19, the same will now begin from May 15 and the last exam coincides with a CA paper.

“Majority of students from the commerce department also pursue CA or Company Secretary (CS) exams simultaneously with their degree. Year after year, the university ends up announcing the examination schedule without checking the schedule for other exams,” said a final-year BAF student.

Along with results of various law courses, MU is yet to announce the results of BAF which constitutes for less than 9,000 students. Last week, close to 150 students had protested at the university’s Kalina campus, demanding clarity on their results.

MU announced results of Bachelors in Commerce-Financial Management (BFM) on Tuesday, and many students were not happy especially because they will be appearing for their current semester exams in a week’s time. “This leaves us with no time to apply for photocopy of answer booklets and apply for re-evaluation. We won’t get to see those results until after our exams get over,” said another student.

HT had recently highlighted the plight of final year students of Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) after their exams got rescheduled. While those students who have to appear for ATKT exams over the next few weeks were relieved off the torture of appearing for two exams in a day, semester 6 exams will now be conducted over a period of three weeks and this irked students.

“We have exactly seven subjects and this can easily be conducted within ten days. However, in their effort to not overlap our exams with ATKT papers, we will now have to wait for three weeks to finish seven papers,” said a student from a Malad college. She added that BMM semester 6 students will now have exams from April 18 to May 7, which will their last examination.

List of exams that have been postponed:

Bachelors in Commerce-Accounting and Finance (BAF) (semester 6)

Bachelors in Mass Media (semester 5 & 6)

LLM (Semester 1)

LLM (semester 3)

MA Honours in Sociology (semester 3)

MA Honours in Sociology (semester 1)

MSc Forensic Science (Semester 1)