Vakola musician's murder: 1,500-page charge sheet filed against one

Vakola musician’s murder: 1,500-page charge sheet filed against one

mumbai Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:18 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Three months after 59-year-old musician Bennett Rebello was killed by his 17-year-old adopted daughter and her boyfriend, the police filed a 1,500-page charge sheet against the third accused, Ali Miyan Chaus.

On November 26 last year, the Vakola resident was murdered by the two. On November 27 evening, they cut Rebello’s body into eight pieces.

Their friend, Chaus, 19, helped them pack and dispose the body.

The police said the adopted daughter and her boyfriend assumed that they will get Rebello’s property after his death.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai crime branch’s unit 5, which is investigating the case, submitted the charge sheet against Chaus in Esplanade court. The police will submit a charge sheet against Rebello’s adopted daughter and her 16-year-old boyfriend in the juvenile justice court on Wednesday.

A police officer said they have attached the property documents of the bungalow at Vakola, a flat in Mira Road and a bungalow in Goa along with Rebello’s bank account.

Since she was the adopted daughter, she assumed she would get all his property, said police. The police said that the girl has alleged that Rebello had been sexually assaulting her since 2018. Apart from property, this was also a reason for the murder. The two thought that they would get married after Rebello’s death and claim his property, added the officer.

Police also attached a note, written by the girl, in the charge sheet. The note reads: ‘Dad I am sorry, really sorry, I am bad girl and how did I kill the person who provided me shelter.’

