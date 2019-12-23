Vile Parle fire: 4 rescued from high-rise

mumbai

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:03 IST

At least four people were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, after a major fire was reported at Labh Shrivalli, a 13-storey residential high-rise building on Bajaj Road in Vile Parle (West), on Sunday evening. The fire broke out in two apartments on the seventh and eighth floor of the A wing of the structure at 7.09pm and was extinguished by 10.15pm.

The fire brigade reached the spot by 7.16pm when the fire was still at medium-level intensity, however, fire-fighting operations were delayed as the fire-fighting system of the building was not working. Firefighters scanned the entire building in the first 20-25 minutes and rescued four people who were stuck on the seventh floor.

Chief fire officer P Rahangdale said, “The firemen scanned the entire building up to the rooftop terrace, and found no one else trapped, apart from the four people rescued.” The intensity of the fire increased to level 3 (major) by 7.49 pm. The building has two wings; the 13-storey A wing and the nine-storey B wing. As the fire gained strength, it spread to the B wing but was confined to the seventh and eighth floor.

Eight fire engines, six jumbo water tankers, and four turn-table ladders were used to fight the blaze. A breathing apparatus vehicle and an ambulance were also pressed to the spot.

The fire brigade will take action against the building under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention Act for not having a working fire-fighting system. The electricity and water supply will also be cut off till the building complies with fire safety norms, Rahangdale said.