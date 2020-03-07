e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Virus scare: SoBo locals object to IPL matches at Wankhede

mumbai Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:32 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The citizen group Marine Drive Residents Action Group (MDRAG) has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police requesting events with large gatherings, including cricket matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, should not be held at Wankhede Stadium to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter signed by Nikhil Banker, secretary of MDRAG, the group said, “In today’s situation, we are scared of our health security because of such public gatherings. … For health concerns, any public gathering should be restricted, and even IPL should not be allowed…”. The letter was submitted to the BMC and Mumbai Police on Saturday. CHECK

Marine Drive resident Mahendra Hemdev said, “Such matches and gatherings can wait as community transmission of coronavirus is taking place.”

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We [the BMC] are not prohibiting or restricting public or mass gatherings yet. We are asking people to take precautionary measures, and are screening those entering Mumbai from affected areas to ensure the epidemic does not spread.”

No one has tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai so far.

Sanjay Naik, secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), told HT, “A decision regarding IPL will be taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in consultation with the government, and all guidelines will be followed, due to which there is no need to panic.”

The BCCI did not respond to queries sent on the matter.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BMC uploaded verified and actionable information regarding the coronavirus on its website. The civic body also appealed to citizens to make use of 24-hour helpline (number: 1916) if they had any queries regarding the coronavirus.

