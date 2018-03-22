Wadala as next BKC? Mumbai, you can send your suggestions by April 15

Wadala is going to get a makeover and the government wants your suggestions for it. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to develop Wadala as the third central business district of the city after Nariman Point and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Citizens can refer to the plan on the MMRDA website and send their suggestions/objections to MMRDA by April 15. UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said, “Once the suggestions/objections are in, we will get a sanction from the government and start issuing tenders for the development.”

MMRDA is the special planning authority for Wadala and has been looking at developing the area on the lines of BKC for a long time.

According to a report by the planning authority, it has proposed to develop the area commercially and include residential properties. It also plans to make way for the retail sector, restaurants, hotels, public open spaces and serviced apartments. MMRDA hopes that the plan will create more than 92,000 jobs in the next three decades.

MMRDA also plans to create an inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Wadala, which is likely to reduce the number of illegally parked buses on the streets. In addition, it has proposed to make the area pedestrian-friendly, introduce smart-parking along with well-laid utility lines.

On the lines of BKC, Wadala will also become a source for revenue for MMRDA, said a senior official.

Who to send objections to?

Citizens can send their suggestions/objections (in writing) to chief, town and country planning division, 3rd floor, MMRDA, New Office Building, plot nos. R-5,6 and 12, E-Block, BKC, Bandra (East), Mumbai -51.