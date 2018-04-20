Want to dispose plastic? BMC’s pick-up truck a call away

Next week onwards, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be at your doorstep to collect the plastic in your house.

Apart from setting up plastic collection bins and PET bottle-crushing machines in public places around the city, BMC is now about to start a toll-free helpline for plastic pick-up service.

After the state government issued a notification in March, banning select plastic items, BMC prepared a procedure for collection and disposal of banned plastic items. The civic body’s solid waste management department is responsible for the collection centres and for spreading awareness.

Officials of the solid waste management department said a temporary 10-digit toll-free number will be sanctioned for operation in a day or two. “Citizens who have large stocks of plastic items can call on the helpline and ask for a pick-up garbage truck any day in the next two to three months. On the helpline, citizens will also get suggestions regarding disposal of plastic and alternatives to it,” said an official.

The state has given citizens and manufacturers a buffer period of three months to dispose of all the banned items. After this, BMC can penalize people for use, manufacture and sale of banned plastic items.

According to assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, 24 dedicated garbage trucks will pick up non-woven polypropylene bags, plastic sheets, plastic pouches, all kinds of plastic films, plastic and thermocol cutlery from societies and commercial establishments across the city.

To raise awareness about alternatives to plastic, BMC will also conduct open exhibitions from next month. It also plans to put up advertisements at public places, produce short films, use social media and train its staff to campaign against the use of plastic.