e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Ward officer quarantined after driver tests positive

Ward officer quarantined after driver tests positive

mumbai Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:04 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

A municipal ward officer from the western suburbs has been home-quarantined after his driver tested positive for Covid-19 during a random testing session. The asymptomatic driver’s test report came on Thursday.

“As per the new rule of the civic body, all frontliners need to get tested to avoid any chance of infection. So, we tested over 40 people from the ward who are working closely on the ground in battling the pandemic. All came negative except the asymptomatic driver,” said a health official from the ward.

The driver, employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been admitted to the isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital. Four of the driver’s family members along with the ward officer have been quarantined at their homes for 14 days.

Talking to HT, the officer confirmed the development and said, “I am fine, I don’t have any symptoms yet.”

The civic body is currently trying to trace the source of infection. “The driver is a resident of Kalyan with no travel history and doesn’t know anyone infected with the virus. So, his source of infection is unknown,” said the health official.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Coronavirus Latest: 186 new cases take Delhi Covid-19 tally to 1893
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
In pics: When Covid-19 brought Mumbai, city that never sleeps, to juddering halt
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news