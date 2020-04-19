Ward officer quarantined after driver tests positive

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:04 IST

A municipal ward officer from the western suburbs has been home-quarantined after his driver tested positive for Covid-19 during a random testing session. The asymptomatic driver’s test report came on Thursday.

“As per the new rule of the civic body, all frontliners need to get tested to avoid any chance of infection. So, we tested over 40 people from the ward who are working closely on the ground in battling the pandemic. All came negative except the asymptomatic driver,” said a health official from the ward.

The driver, employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has been admitted to the isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital. Four of the driver’s family members along with the ward officer have been quarantined at their homes for 14 days.

Talking to HT, the officer confirmed the development and said, “I am fine, I don’t have any symptoms yet.”

The civic body is currently trying to trace the source of infection. “The driver is a resident of Kalyan with no travel history and doesn’t know anyone infected with the virus. So, his source of infection is unknown,” said the health official.