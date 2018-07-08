Waterlogging, traffic jams in Mumbai as rains lash city

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai causing waterlogging and traffic jams at several places on Sunday.

People were seen wading through knee-deep water and a car was washed away in Andheri. Among the areas waterlogged were Andheri, Kurla and Milan subway.

The traffic police announced the closure of the Ghatkopar railway overbridge from 2am as a precautionary measure and also issued an advisory for other waterlogged areas.

Only light vehicles were allowed on the Gokhale flyover and heavy vehicles could take the Milan flyover or Thakre flyover Jogeshwari .

Till 11.30 am, south Mumbai had recorded 19.4mm rain while the suburbs recorded 12mm.

On Saturday, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan. Two unidentified bodies were fished out from a river in Kalyan in the afternoon, while a 40-year-old woman died of electrocution in Ghatkopar.

Last week, a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Andheri railway station and held up the city’s local train network for hours.

A car gets washed away due to heavy rainwater at Andheri Subway in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Shashi S Kashyap)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered heavy rain, with very heavy showers in isolated areas till Wednesday.

“In the coming days, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase over Mumbai and its surrounding areas as the low pressure system on the east coast is likely to intensify the offshore trough extending from Gujarat to Kerala, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday,” the Met office said.