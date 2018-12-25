We plan to tweak no-detention policy: HRD minister

Stating that not failing students from Class 1 to Class 8, under the Right to Education Act, is impacting them negatively, Union human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said they plan to tweak the no-detention policy.

The no-detention policy was introduced under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. In 2010, it stipulated that schools cannot fail students from Class 1 to Class 8.

“Not failing students till Class 8 has led to poor quality of education. So far, 25 states have demanded a change. Taking note of this, the HRD ministry came up with a bill to amend the RTE Act to allow schools to conduct examinations in Class 5 and Class 8. Those who fail the exams in March will get an opportunity to clear the exam two months later. Those who fail the second time will not be promoted to the next standard,” said Javadekar, at the inauguration of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB), an education board set up to give quality education in Marathi.

The ministry also plans to introduce a digital board in educational institutions to form 15 lakh digital classrooms in the next three years. A digital classroom is a technology-enabled classroom where student learning and interaction is supported through strategic use of information and communication technologies. “The digital classrooms will be for Class 9 to post-graduate students,” Javadekar said.

He said Indian languages were in danger because of the perception that quality education is available only in English. “This needs to change,” he said.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 23:52 IST