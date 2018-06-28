Heavy rainfall alert for Thursday as showers intensify across Mumbai

The weather bureau updated its forecast on Thursday afternoon with warnings of heavy showers, as the intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and the surrounding areas went up.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecast that “heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad”. Earlier, the IMD had predicted moderate rainfall with chances of one or two heavy spells for Thursday and Friday.

Between 8.30am and 12pm Thursday, south Mumbai recorded 1.2mm rain; the suburbs recorded 7mm. The overnight rainfall in both areas (between 8.30pm Wednesday and 8.30am Thursday) was 2mm. Due to light showers through the night, the minimum temperature moved closer to the normal mark.

“Weather systems are fluctuating along the Arabian sea, leading to light to moderate rain. Similar rainfall activity is expected in the coming days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

On Thursday, humidity levels were high, with Colaba and Santacruz recording 86% and 82%, respectively.