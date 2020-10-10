e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Western Railway to increase 100 more locals for essential workers in Mumbai

Western Railway to increase 100 more locals for essential workers in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Western Railway is planning to increase its local train services that are being operated for people working in essential services. Over 100 local trains will be increased in the coming week.

“We are inspecting and looking on introducing new local trains for employees working in essential services,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, Western Railway.

Presently the Western Railway operates nearly 506 train services every day.

