Which college has how many FYJC seats after two new quotas? State is yet to tell

Even as secondary school certificate (SSC) results will be declared soon, the state education department is yet to release a seat matrix for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions. The delay, according to officials, is owing to the addition of two new quotas this year – 16% reservation for Marathas and 10% quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Seat matrix is important for students and parents to decide college preferences which need to filled in part two of the admission form. Part two of the form has to be filled after the SSC results are declared.

“Minority colleges have 50% seats reserved for minorities. Until last year, non-minority colleges had only 52% seats reserved for SC, ST and OBC students, apart from quotas for in-house and management categories. This year, however, the seat matrix has to be revised to include two more quotas, which will take some time,” said an official from the state education department.

With the new quotas in place, 83-93% seats in non-minority colleges will be reserved. Parents said getting a seat matrix early would help them in filling their preferences after the results. “We can make a realistic decision on where we want to apply depending on the seats under each category in a particular college,” said a city-based parent.

In 2018, a total of 3.05 lakh seats were up for grabs across 800 colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This year, with the education department granting approval to 35 new colleges in the region, seats are expected to go up to around 3.15 lakh. “We will try to release the matrix by Monday,” said the official.

The department opened its official admission portal – mumbai.11thadmission.net – on May 27 for students to fill in the first part of their form. For students who have passed Class 10 exams from other boards, but wish to seek admission in state-run junior colleges, the department has released a list of guidance centres, where they can get an admission booklet and register themselves.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 05:51 IST