‘Will try to get a special package for Mumbai’: Rahul Shewale

What are your priorities now?

My main priority is redevelopment of old buildings and slums along with infrastructure development across the metropolis.

The revamp of Dharavi, India’s largest slum, is still pending. That was a major issue in the election.

The consortium has already been chosen to execute the project and the work order was pending due to Model Code of Conduct. We will issue the work order soon.

In the past five years, Mumbai did not seem to get more attention compared to Gujarat. Will this change now?

This time, all our Mumbai MPs will strive to get a special package for Mumbai. This is inevitable if want to implement our new DP (Development Plan).

Were you worried about anti-incumbency factor?

I was confident of victory considering my record as MP in the last five years. In addition to this, people compared my work of five years with Eknath Gaikwad’s in his 10 years as an MP and found that I had performed better. Gaikwad’s old age (he is 79) was also an issue for the voters.

You secured a lead in all the five constituencies except Dharavi, where Gaikwad’s daughter is the MLA. Want happened?

In Dharavi, both caste and religious politics were raked up by my opponent. However, I am sure we’ll win the Dharavi Assembly seat in the coming elections.

First Published: May 25, 2019 04:24 IST