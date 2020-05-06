Wipro campus in Pune to become Covid hospital

mumbai

Updated: May 06, 2020 01:08 IST

Information technology (IT) giant Wipro Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to convert its campus in Hinjawadi, Pune, into a Covid-19 hospital

The hospital will be a 450-bed intermediary care centre for those infected by the coronavirus

The hospital will be ready by the end of the month and will be equipped to treat moderate cases, said a statement from the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office

As per the MoU signed recently, the proposed hospital would also have 12 beds to stabilise critical Covid patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility

This will be an independent, isolated Covid-19 dedicated complex

It will also include 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical staff.