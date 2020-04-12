With 16 deaths due to Covid-19, Mumbai sees highest single-day toll on Sunday: BMC data

mumbai

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:09 IST

The city recorded 16 deaths due to Covid-19 (coronavirus disease) on Sunday, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total deaths recorded in the city to 92. The city also recorded 152 new positive cases for coronavirus, taking the total positive cases to 1,298.

With this, the city is witnessing a high mortality rate, at 7.08%, up from 6.6% recorded on Saturday.

With this, Mumbai now has more than 60% of the total 149 deaths recorded in Maharashtra and over 65% of the total 1,982 Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

In Dharavi alone, 15 new cases of Covid-19 positive persons were reported on Sunday, taking the total positive cases in the Dharavi area to 43. Since Saturday, BMC has screened 7,135 residents in Dharavi of which 82 were referred for testing for Covid-19 and swab samples of 40 people have been collected till now.

Of the 16 persons who died on Sunday, 10 were male and six were female. Nine of these 16 patients were more than 60-year-old, and the youngest patient was a 39-year-old female suffering from comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes. However, two out of these 16 patients — a 41-year-old male who died at Kasturba hospital and a 65-year-old male who died at St. George hospital — reported no comorbidities.

In Mumbai, 26 positive patients were discharged on Sunday, after testing negative for Covid-19 two consecutive times, taking the total number of patients discharged after testing negative to 97 so far. Also, 146 new suspected cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mumbai on Sunday.

Unlike its steady rise in last few days, the most-affected ward, G south — covering areas of Worli, Prabhadevi, Elphinstone Road, and Lower Parel — saw a marginal rise of three positive Covid-19 patients on Sunday with total number of cases reaching 246, the highest in any ward in Mumbai.

Two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Dadar on Sunday. A 52-year-old female from Ambedkar Nagar and a 48-year-old male from Kasarwadi in Dadar were tested positive. The total cases in Dadar area have gone up to 13 as on Sunday.

As per BMC data, seven wards, including G south, have recorded more than 50 cases of Covid-19. Wards like L (Kurla, Sakinaka) and M east (Govandi, Mankhurd) have reported 26 and 22 Covid-19 cases in less than 24 hours.

BMC has now begun to fine residents venturing out of their homes without a mask, and a first such fine of ₹1,000 was imposed on a male resident of Goregaon on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi conducted a webinar with healthcare professionals from the private sector, which was attended by 2,450 doctors.

BMC started a quarantine facility of 200 beds for low-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive persons at Richardson & Cruddas premises at Byculla. This facility will have 700 beds in two days, said additional municipal commissioner of the E ward, Prashant Gaikwad.

A seven-year-old boy who had contracted Covid-19 from his 40-year-old old father was discharged on Sunday after testing negative in two tests. His grandfather,67 and 64-year-old grandmother also tested positive. The child’s father and grandfather were discharged from the hospital on Sunday.