e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Withhold increment of staff not using Marathi for official business deliberately’

‘Withhold increment of staff not using Marathi for official business deliberately’

mumbai Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:41 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra government has on Monday issued a circular making it mandatory for all its departments, local authorities, officials and employees to use Marathi language for official business and communications. It has also asked all department heads to take actions such as warning, mentioning it in the confidential reports, issuing strictures and withholding annual increment as a punishment against the staff found deliberately not using Marathi language in official business.

The circular was issued by the Marathi language department.

“It is mandatory to use Marathi language for official communication and business. Comprehensive guidelines have already been issued for 100% use of Marathi language in administrative work in the past. Despite that, many departments are still found using English language for issuing government resolution, official communication etc. Complaints in this regard have also been raised by the public representatives time and again,” stated the circular.

It further said, “The department heads are again asked to issue strict instructions to their subordinates to use Marathi for all official business. They are directed to strictly implement the instructions and also take necessary action against all those found not using Marathi deliberately. They can issue warning, record it in their confidential report, pass strictures and also withholding annual increment as a punishment.”

The circular stated that using Marathi will help people easily understand the information and also follow the instructions.

In the budget session of the state Assembly in February, the government had passed a law making Marathi language a mandatory subject in all schools of all the boards.

top news
CBI case against GVK group that runs Mumbai airport over alleged Rs 705 crore scam
CBI case against GVK group that runs Mumbai airport over alleged Rs 705 crore scam
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 2,000
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 2,000
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali’s claim; heart infection study
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali’s claim; heart infection study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In